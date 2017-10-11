The Office of Representative Kathy Castor (FL-14) is accepting applications for unpaid Full-Time/Part-Time Interns to work Spring 2018. The internship will offer students and young professionals invaluable experience with the legislative process. Intern responsibilities include answering phone calls, greeting visitors, sorting mail, attending hearings/briefings, handling constituent requests, leading tours of the Capitol, legislative correspondence and helping conduct research for various administrative projects. Ideal candidates will have a meticulous attention to detail, strong writing skills, an ability to work in a fast-paced environment and an enthusiasm for the political process and congressional operations. Our internship program begins in January until the end of May. First priority will be given to applicants who can work full-time. Please send resume, cover letter, a writing sample and work availability with the subject line “D.C Spring 2018 Internship” to fl.demresume@gmail.com. Florida ties are a plus, but are not required.
Congresswoman Castor (FL-14) Spring 2018 Internship Program
