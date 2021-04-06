Associate Director of Government Relations

Serves as a senior member of AACOM’s Office of Government Relations (GR), acting as liaison between AACOM, the federal government, advocacy groups, and AACOM members. In close collaboration with VP and Director, helps develop and lead federal legislative and regulatory strategies on behalf of the association to advance AACOM’s public policy agenda. Supports Director in daily supervision of AACOM’s GR team. Facilitates implementation of AACOM’s short- and long-term public policy priorities. Exercises a high level of professional and independent judgement in executing her/his responsibilities and must be able to provide strategic public policy direction to AACOM leadership.

ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Represents AACOM before Congress, the White House, federal agencies, and external stakeholders.

Establishes and maintains relations with key congressional, executive, and federal agency staff, industry groups and coalitions, and advisory commissions and panels to advance association policy and regulatory priorities.

Supports the VP and Director of GR in managing the day-to-day operations and staff work flow deliverables.

Develops, revises, and disseminates AACOM communications to Congress, the Administration, industry, and the public.

Develops and disseminates legislative and regulatory updates and other information relevant to AACOM’s membership and the broader public. Ensures timely updates and correspondence through advocacy platforms, webpages, and social media. Contributes to the creation and promotion of government relations content for the AACOM Washington Insider and other dissemination platforms.

Monitors trends and developments in the political climate and current legislative/regulatory developments affecting the association and reports on relevant legislative and regulatory activity to AACOM leadership and staff, external stakeholders, coalitions, and membership.

Works closely with the VP, Director, and other staff to guide AACOM’s nominations to federal advisory committees/councils and increase osteopathic representation; maintains communication with federal government officials/liaisons, external organizations, and nominees.

Advises leadership on pertinent coalition and partnership engagement opportunities and develops and facilitates strong working relationships with relevant bodies to advance AACOM’s public policy agenda.

Works with AACOM staff to produce related research and background papers for policy and regulatory analysis.

Helps Director manage the Osteopathic Health Policy Internship Program and the policy-related aspects of the Osteopathic Health Policy Fellowship seminars in Washington, DC.

Facilitates administration of the grassroots advocacy network. Develops and disseminates timely and effective communications to engage members in grassroots advocacy. Identifies and recruits grasstop leaders. Administers an OME outreach network that supports and advances AACOM’s public policy agenda.

Serves as Co-Liaison for the Council of Student Financial Aid Administrators and AACOM lead for relevant GR councils, committees, and conferences.

Provides a strong and credible voice for the association with key policymakers, industry stakeholders, and other public and private institutions.

Other Job Functions:

Performs other duties as need and experience may dictate.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

• Government Relations Managers

• Government Relations Associate

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of seven years of legislative and/or regulatory experience required. Advanced degree preferred.

• Experience in an association setting with government relations/advocacy function preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

1. Extensive knowledge of federal healthcare and education policy.

2. Ability to think strategically and critically evaluate legislative and regulatory risks and opportunities.

3. Proven ability to understand and explain complex legislative and regulatory issues and relay these issues to leadership and membership.

4. Capacity to quickly grasp and provide guidance on strategic solutions to address association/industry issues.

5. Strong leadership and program management skills; ability to train, supervise and mentor professional GR staff; ability to manage effectiveness and accountability of GR consultants.

6. Excellent oral and written communication skills, including ability to draft comments, letters, memos, briefings, and other materials.

7. Must be able to present on behalf of association and its membership at various meetings and events, to include AACOM-held meetings.

8. Outstanding oral and written communication skills, including public presentation skills.

9. Takes personal initiative, functions as a team player, and independently manages projects and programs in support of strategic goals.

10. Excellence in attention to detail; well-developed interpersonal skills; exceptional organizational skills and ability to handle multiple tasks under tight deadlines.

11. Exercises strong independent judgement; identifies issues and opportunities in the legislative and regulatory environment that will help further the mission of AACOM; and builds and maintain solid relationships with federal entities, coalitions, and other relevant bodies in order to elevate AACOM’s federal policy priorities.

12. Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite applications, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Knowledge of CQ Engage and Microsoft Teams a plus.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Office environment with frequent local meetings at various locations in the Washington, DC

metropolitan area, and occasional travel to national meetings. Daily computer and telephone use.