The Washington, D.C. office of Congressman Don Beyer is accepting applications for unpaid Fall 2018 interns. The internship will run from early September to mid-December. Candidates should be motivated, resourceful, and organized. Intern responsibilities include, but are not limited to, attending briefings, writing policy memos, drafting press items, answering phones, conducting Capitol tours, sorting incoming mail, and performing other tasks as necessary. To apply, please email a resume and cover letter to kota.mizutani@mail.house.gov. No walk-ins or calls, please. Virginia ties preferred, but not required. Congressman Beyer is an equal opportunity employer committed to building and maintaining an inclusive and diverse work environment.
2018 Fall Internship, Rep. Don Beyer
By HillZoo Publisher on August 16, 2018 in On-the-Hill Jobs
Subscribe
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
HillZoo Classifieds & Other Stuff
- 2018 Fall Internship, Rep. Don Beyer August 16, 2018
- Alfa Fellow (Paid Work Experience in Russia) August 16, 2018
- Associate Account Executive – WDC August 9, 2018
- Database Technology Associate (Temporary / 7 months on-site) August 1, 2018
- Content Producer for Live Event Programming August 1, 2018
Comments are closed.